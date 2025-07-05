Arunachal: Namsai Celebrates 25 Years of Dree Festival with Cultural Splendour and Apatani Pride

NAMSAI- The Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Dree Festival in Namsai was held with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrance, marking 25 glorious years of Apatani heritage, unity, and identity in the region.

The occasion was graced by MLA of Namsai, Chow Zingnu Namchoom, as the Chief Guest, and C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, as the Guest of Honour.

Also present were ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, IGP (Eastern Range) P.N. Khrimey, SP Namsai Sangey Thinley, NDFC Chairman Radhe Raja, VP TSD Punyo Tangu, and other distinguished guests.

A large number of Apatani brethren, well-wishers, and cultural enthusiasts participated in the vibrant celebration.

The event commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Dree Flag, accompanied by the Dree Anthem and the symbolic “Taku” cutting ceremony.

Attendees were taken on a reflective journey through the mythological origins and historical significance of the Dree Festival, particularly honoring the legendary figures Ane Donii and Aba Liibo.

One of the highlights of the event was the release of a commemorative souvenir titled “Roots & Rhythms of Dree: A Silver Saga from Namsai”, chronicling the rich 25-year journey of the Dree Festival in Namsai and the enduring contributions of the Apatani community.

The celebration came alive with traditional cultural performances such as Daminda and Piiri dance, which showcased the deep-rooted traditions, festive spirit, and community pride of the Apatanis.

The Silver Jubilee of Dree in Namsai not only marked a cultural milestone but also served as a powerful symbol of harmony, identity, and the vibrant legacy of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous heritage.