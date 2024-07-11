Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off School bus service from Khirmu to Tawang

TAWANG- A School bus service from Khirmu to Govt Higher Secondary school, Tawang has been flagged off this morning by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering. The bus will ferry students from Khirmu and adjoining areas on the way to school.

Alongwith MLA the flag off programme was attended by SP Tawang, DW Thongon, i/c DDSE Dhondup, Asst Station Superintendent (Transport) Tsering Phuntso,Public leaders Teaching faculty and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Addressing the students MLA Namgey Tsering recalled his student days in Higher secondary school, Tawang and advised students to be honest, sincere and hardworking.

He asked them to keep away from drugs and other intoxicants, assured students of all possible help in pursuing their career for higher studies and preparing competitive examinations.

Watch Video- Tawang’s History

Vice principal of the school, Yeshi Chotten in her welcome address conveyed gratitude to MLA Tawang for providing the bus service, this will benefit those students coming from far villages and will further ensure their regular attendance in the classes.

Earlier the NCC cadets of Higher Secondary School, Tawang extended welcome to MLA Tawang with guard of honour.