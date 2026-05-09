Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Seized Heroin Worth ₹30 Lakh, One Arrested

NAHARLAGUN: In a major anti-drug operation, the ICR Naharlagun Police on Friday arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized narcotics and related materials estimated to be worth around ₹30 lakh in the illegal market.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Parang (30), son of Tachu Rikum and a resident of Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

According to police, the operation was conducted on May 8 at Polo Colony by a team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station. The team included SI Vivek Linggi, SI Koj Tada, HC Kanto Samyor, HC Lham Tsering, L/HC Y.T. Lombi and Constable Sanu Raj T. The search operation was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath and under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

Also Read- Protest Erupts in Beging Over NHPC Survey

During the search of the accused’s residence, police recovered 113 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 144.52 grams, including vial weight. Officers also seized 30 Nitrazepam tablets weighing around 300 milligrams, 20 unused syringes packed in two plastic packets and cash amounting to ₹9,600, which investigators suspect to be proceeds from drug trafficking activities.

Police said a case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway.

Also Read- Search for Missing Boy in Kameng River Halted Over Oxygen Shortage

The seizure comes amid continuing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Arunachal Pradesh to curb the circulation of narcotic substances and dismantle local drug distribution networks. Authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the growing prevalence of drug abuse among youth and the increasing use of synthetic and injectable substances in the region.

Officials stated that the latest operation reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to strengthening anti-narcotics enforcement and maintaining pressure on trafficking networks operating in and around the Itanagar Capital Region.