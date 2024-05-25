ADVERTISEMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Kidnapped Woman from Bihar, Minor Girl from Assam

The girl was recovered within 24 hours of being reported missing from Naharlagun............

Last Updated: May 25, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Kidnapped Woman from Bihar, Minor Girl from Assam

ITANAGAR-  Naharlagun Police successfully recovered  a kidnapped woman from Bihar and a Minor girl from Assam, in two separate operations, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a significant breakthrough, Naharlagun police successfully recovered a 25-year-old kidnapped woman from Mirzapur village under Raghopur Police Station in Vaishali District, Bihar, and arrested the accused, Mr. Pintu Rai, 25 years old, son of Sh. Dahaur Rai of Mirzapur, Bihar.

Upon receiving written information, a case was registered at Naharlagun Police Station and was assigned to SI B P Singh for investigation. It was revealed that the accused had deceitfully lured the victim to Bihar.

Through thorough analysis using both technical and conventional methods, under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo, and OC Inspector K. Dev, It was found that the accused was located in Mirzapur, Bihar.

A special police team comprising SI B Singh, HC T Moya, and L/Ct I Devi was dispatched to Bihar. Upon arrival in Mirzapur, the Naharlagun Police Team with assistance from Bihar police arrested the accused and recovered the victim on 22.05.2024.

Also Read- ICR Naharlagun police arrested 4 drug peddlers, including one woman

The arrested accused was produced before the JMFC Hajipur, Bihar, where a 3-day transit remand was granted for his production at the local court, JMFC, Yupia.

The accused was subsequently produced before the JMFC Yupia on 25.05.2024 and was remanded to 3 days of police custody for further investigation. The recovered victim has been handed over to her biological mother in sound health after a thorough medical check-up.

Minor Girl recovered from Assam

In a separate incident, on 18.05.2024, Naharlagun police consisting of SI Niri Rama, Ct Lham Tsering, Ct Punyo Tari, and L/Ct Taba Nime, under the close supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and OC Naharlagun Inspector K Dev, recovered a minor girl from Nalbari village under Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang District, Assam.

The girl was recovered within 24 hours of being reported missing from Naharlagun, in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 54/24 U/S 363 IPC, and was handed over to her biological parents in good health.

