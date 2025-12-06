Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Fake Cash Racket, Recover Laptops, Bike

NAHARLAGUN- In a series of rapid operations this week, ICR Police in Naharlagun busted a fake currency racket, recovered stolen laptops from TRIHMS, and traced a stolen motorbike, leading to multiple arrests. Superintendent of Police Dr. Nyelam Nega said the breakthrough was achieved through CCTV analysis, human intelligence and targeted raids following three FIRs filed between December 2–4.

Case 1: Fake Currency Racket Busted

On 2 December, shopkeepers in Polo Colony reported two individuals attempting to purchase groceries using counterfeit ₹500 notes. Based on the FIR (NLG PS Case No. 164/2025), police first arrested Taba Rajiv (18), followed by Tadar Raja (26). Their interrogation led to alleged suppliers Md. Umar Ali and Md. Sahinur Alam from Assam.

A police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev under SDPO Rishi Longdo seized 224 fake ₹500 notes worth ₹1,12,000 during a 3 a.m. raid on 3 December. SP Nega urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially during election season.

Case 2: Stolen TRIHMS Laptops Recovered in 24 Hours

On 3 December, TRIHMS filed a theft FIR (NLG PS Case No. 163/2025) after laptops were stolen from the IT Cell. Reviewing CCTV footage and conducting raids, the police recovered 20 laptops and accessories within a day.

Four persons were arrested — Bicky Chetry (Banderdewa), Taba Rajiv (Itanagar), Nikh Yajur (Yazali) and Lina Josam (Aalo). SP Nega advised institutions to maintain functional surveillance systems to prevent theft.

Case 3: Stolen Motorbike Traced to Harmut

A Yamaha MT-15 (AR01T-7768) went missing on 4 December near Lovely Hotel, Banderdewa (BDW PS Case No. 82/2025). Following leads, a team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak and SI Koj Tada tracked it to Harmut, where two suspects — Jubber Ali and Faridul Islam, both from Assam’s Lakhimpur — were apprehended while allegedly towing the vehicle.

Police also recovered another motorcycle, a Yamaha R-15 (AS07Z-8393), and have asked rightful owners to present documents for claim verification.

The police said such swift results highlight effective intelligence coordination and public cooperation, adding that investigations in all three cases are ongoing.