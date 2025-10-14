Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

NAHARLAGUN- In a determined crackdown on drug trafficking, the Naharlagun Police successfully busted a local drug peddling network and seized 22 grams of suspected heroin along with ₹26,900 in cash on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge, Naharlagun Police Station, swiftly conducted a raid near Borum Bridge, where the prime suspect, Imam Ali, was reportedly operating from.

The police team comprised SI C.T. Kokma, HC T.K. Kochi, Ct. T. Tali, and Ct. N. Hai, working under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

During the search of the suspect’s residence, the police recovered 22 grams of suspected heroin and ₹26,900 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics.

Upon interrogation, the accused Imam Ali, son of Abdul Hussain and a resident of Village Muhkoli, PS Noboisa, District Lakhimpur (Assam), revealed the involvement of his associate, Bherauddin Rehman (38 years), son of Late Mozibur Rehman. Following this disclosure, police immediately apprehended Rehman from the Helipad area of Naharlagun.

Consequently, a case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station as NLG PS Case No. 145/25 U/S 21(b)/29 NDPS Act, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify the larger network and source of the contraband.

Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, commended the team for their swift action and urged the public, especially the youth, to stay away from drug abuse.

He further appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police in their ongoing mission to eliminate the drug menace from the capital region.

The operation highlights the continued vigilance of ICR Police against narcotics and the department’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.