Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested two youths for creating fake porn video

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun Police have detected a cybercrime involving the creation and circulation of a fake pornographic video featuring a local girl’s photo into a sexual act. informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

Ths SP informed that “thr girl is currently studying in Guwahati, reported the crime after discovering that her image was being used in a pornographic video circulated on various social media platforms”.

The video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name “Arunachal Girl’s VIP,” where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment, SP Informed.

The complainant received numerous distressing messages from known and unknown individuals questioning her character, leading to immense mental agony. She subsequently lodged a formal complaint at Naharlagun Police Station.

Acting on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of law. An investigation was launched by a team of dedicated officers comprising of Insp K Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, SI Niri Rama and SI Vivek Linggi under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang and SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Using a combination of technical and conventional investigative methods, the team successfully identified the masterminds behind the cybercrime.

According to the SP Naharlagun, ” the main accused was identified as Tai Tacha (22) who created a fake pornographic video using the image of the complainant and circulating it in exchange for money, using the QR Code of Hillang John (24) to receive payment. Both are college students from Arunachal Pradesh”.

The police team tracked down their locations and arrested both individuals in Naharlagun on Oct, 11, 2024.

The accused Tai Tacha had created a fake Telegram account under a local name, through which he shared the manipulated pornographic video with individuals who made payments via the QR code linked to Hillang John’s account.

The images used in the video were collected from the victim’s Instagram account, which were then digitally altered to create the obscene footage.

Both accused have been produced before the JMFC, Yupia and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. The devices used to create the fake accounts and distribute the video have been seized as evidence for further examination.