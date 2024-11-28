Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two, Including a Woman with Contraband Ganja and Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun police arrested two individual including a woman for allegedly selling contraband Ganja and Heroin, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On 27/11/2024, reliable information was received regarding the illegal activities of one Rahul Roy, who was allegedly involved in procuring and selling drugs in the G-Extension area of Naharlagun.

Acting swiftly, a police team comprising of Inspector Krishnendu Dev, SI Vivek Linggi, Head Constable T. Kochi, Lady Constable K. Monya, and Constable K. Samyor under supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun was formed and conducted an operation.

During the operation, Rahul Roy (29 years) was apprehended and 31.8 grams of suspected Ganja was recovered from his possession. Further investigation led to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler, Miss Dagmi Rime (26 years). From her possession, two vials containing suspected heroin in small quantities were recovered.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station vide Case No. 144/24 under Sections 20(b)(ii)(A)/21(a)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and both accused have been arrested.

The ICR Naharlagun Police remain committed to combating drug trafficking and ensuring a drug-free society. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station.