Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Online Fraudster from Barpeta, Assam

On 29.10.2024, a Naharlagun Police team comprising SI Vivek Linggi, Ct Lam Tsering, Ct Punyo Tari, and Ct Sanu Raj T, under the supervision of SP ICR Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and Inspector K Dev, Officer-in-Charge of PS Naharlagun, successfully arrested an alleged online fraudster, Yakub Ali (30), resident of Barpeta, Assam. This arrest was made in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 81/24 under Section 420 IPC.

The accused, Yakub Ali, allegedly ran a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5globel.com and the OKX App. Through these platforms, he enticed individuals to invest in a supposed networking business, promising high returns.

After collecting funds from numerous victims, he transferred the money to his OKX App account, converting it into USDT (cryptocurrency).

Ali reportedly created multiple accounts for victims on Vio5globel.com, luring them to deposit money with promises of doubling their investment. Although virtual funds appeared in their accounts, victims were unable to withdraw them.

After amassing a significant amount, Yakub Ali shut down the Vio5globel.com account and went into hiding. However, using a combination of technical and traditional investigative methods, Naharlagun Police traced his hideout to Barpeta. With assistance from Assam Police, Yakub Ali was apprehended on 29.10.2024.

The accused has been produced before JMFC, Yupia, and has been placed under five days of police custody for further investigation.