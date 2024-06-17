ADVERTISEMENT
Crime

Arunachal : Naharlagun Police Arrest one Fraudster

ARUNACHAL: Naharlagun Police arrested a wanted fraudster from Silchar, Assam, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

Naharlagun Police arrested a wanted fraudster from Silchar, Assam. The operation, led SI Niri Rama and Ct Lham Tsering, and closely supervised by OC Naharlagun, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, resulted in the arrest of Gopal Ch. Das, aged 52, son of Late Gaurango Das, from Rongpur, Silchar, District-Cachar, Assam, on the intervening night of 15-16 June 2023.

The accused had six Non-Bailable Warrants of Arrest (NBWA) issued against him by the  Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia since 2018. This was in connection with CJM Court, Yupia CR No. 101/2018 U/S 138 NI Act for allegedly cheating a local contractor by issuing a fraudulent bank cheque at the tune of rupees twenty five lakhs that bounced.

Despite several attempts by the police, the accused successfully evaded arrest and had been on the run since 2018. However, the diligent and continued efforts of the Naharlagun Police culminated in his capture in Silchar, Assam.

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrest five interstate drug peddlers

Gopal Ch. Das has been produced before the CJM Yupia and has been remanded to custody.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, appreciated the Naharlagun police team for successfully arresting the wanted individual who had been on the run for the last six years in the NI Act case.

