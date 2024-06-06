Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrest five interstate drug peddlers

ITANAGAR- Under Operation Dawn, Th ICR Naharlagun police apprehended five interstate drug peddlers and registered three cases under the NDPS Act in the last three days, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On June 5, 2024, a police team comprising of Insp K Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa and his team apprehended a drug peddler identified as Mr. Nabam Tagio, 46 years old, residing at Kangra Puttu, Naharlagun. The police recovered two vials containing approximately 2.4 grams of suspected contraband heroin and four empty plastic vials from his possession.

On the same day, another arrest was made by the Papu Hills PS police team led by Insp Torun Mai and his team. The individual, identified as Mr. Om Bahadur Pradhan, 25 years old, hailing from the village Gohpur in Sonitpur district (Assam), was apprehended. The police recovered approximately 1.94 grams of suspected contraband heroin and seven empty vials from his possession.

On June 6, 2024, two drug peddlers were arrested at Lagun Bridge, Naharlagun by Naharlagun police team led by Insp K. Dev and team. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mr. Techi Haniya, 27 years old, from Sagalee, Papumpare Pare, and Mr. Wapang Chingmak, 27 years old, Dimapur (Nagaland). The police team recovered approximately 26.3 grams of suspected contraband heroin from their possession.

Further, one Mr Emmanuel Khujur, 27 years, Resident of Lakhimpur district of Assam, who is the main drug supplier to Capital Complex Itanagar and Ziro has been arrested from Banderdewa on 03.06.2024 in connection with Naharlagun PS C/No. 55/24 U/S 21(b)/25/27/29 NDPS Act.

The apprehended drug peddlers and the seized contraband have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.