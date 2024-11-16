Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

BANDERDEWA- The Naharlagun Police, under Operation Dawn, apprehended five interstate drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of contraband heroin in a meticulously executed four-day operation, informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

On 12th November 2024, credible intelligence was received indicating that a group of individuals was transporting a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from Assam to Banderdewa in a white Toyota Urban Cruiser vehicle bearing registration number AR01 Q3566. Acting promptly, a team was formed to intercept the vehicle at Karsingsa block point.

The vehicle was intercepted and two suspects were apprehended identified as Nabam Toni (27 ) resident of Nirjuli and Tana Tamin (30), resident of Khola Camp, Doimukh, District Papum Pare.

Also Read- Death Toll rises to Four in Seppa Hospital Incident

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of five vials of suspected heroin concealed in the vehicle’s central storage compartment, weighing 5.71 grams. Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed the identity of an accomplice, Badong Ratan, 31 years, resident of F-Sector, Naharlagun. He was subsequently arrested.

A case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Banderdewa PS Case No. 70/2024 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act, and the accused were presented before the Hon’ble Special Judge (NDPS), Yupia, who remanded them to police custody.

During custodial interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that the contraband had been procured from Dharmendra Das, based in Assam. Acting on this lead, on 15th November 2024, a team led by SDPO Naharlagun with the assistance of Assam Police, apprehended Dharmendra Das, 30 years, resident of Ranga De-Reserve, PS Laluk, Dist. Lakhimpur, Assam). Upon conducting a body search, 12 vials of suspected heroin weighing 13.44 grams were recovered from his possession.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Further interrogation of Dharmendra Das revealed the involvement of another individual, Rajen Boruah, 41 years, also a resident of Ranga De-Reserve. The team apprehended Boruah and recovered three vials of suspected heroin, weighing 3.42 grams, during a body search.

The operation was conducted by a dedicated team comprising of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, Kipa Hamak OC PS Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, ASI KB Singh, Ct Tade Bomdom, Ct R. Tsering, and Ct U. Gogoi under the active supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

The four-day operation led to the arrest of a total of five drug peddlers and seizure of approx. 22.57 gm suspected contraband heroin. This operation stands as a testament to the relentless efforts of the ICR Naharlagun Police to dismantle drug trafficking networks and uphold public safety in Capital region.

The seized contraband and all arrested individuals have been duly processed under the NDPS Act, ensuring strict adherence to legal formalities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links in the drug supply chain.