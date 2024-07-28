Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Apprehend Drug Peddler, Seize Cannabis

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun police apprehended a drug peddler and seized cannabis on Sunday informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

According to SP, on Saturday a verbal information was received from reliable sources indicating that a local youth was in possession of Ganja (Cannabis) and roaming in Prem Nagar, Naharlagun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Acting on this information, the Naharlagun police team, accompanied by the EAC Naharlagun, proceeded to Prem Nagar and apprehended the youth.

Upon spot interrogation, the youth revealed the name of another individual dealing cannabis in Model Village, Naharlagun.

The police team, along with the EAC Naharlagun, reached the location and apprehended one drug peddler identified as Benu Dutta, 48 years, son of Ganesh Dutta from Ghaigaon, Gohpur, Assam.

Also Read- drug peddler with 64.6 gms heroin arrested in Ziro

From his possession, the team recovered 3 paper rolls and one plastic pouch containing suspected cannabis weighing 43.4 grams.

During further interrogation, Dutta disclosed that more cannabis was kept in his shop located in Model Village, Naharlagun. The police team immediately rushed to the shop.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 58 plastic pouches and 39 paper rolls containing suspected contraband cannabis (Ganja) weighing a total of 1004.2 grams from a bedroom adjoining the shop. The total seizure of suspected cannabis amounted to 1060 grams.

Also Read- 8 youths arrested for smoking ganja in Naharlagun

The police team involved in this operation included Paul Jerang, SDPO Naharlagun, Insp Krishnendu Dev (OC PS Naharlagun), SI Gyati Lento, HC T Moye, HC I Ngomdir, Ct Sanu T Raj, Ct Debojit Borah, Ct T Haging, Ct Manoj Gogoi, Ct Sonam Namgey, and Ct K Samyor in presence of EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and the accused Benu Dutta, 48 years, son of Ganesh Dutta from Ghaigaon, Gohpur, Assam has been arrested.