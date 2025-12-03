Arunachal: Naharlagun Hosts IDPD; Para Athletes Felicitated

NAHARLAGUN- The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was celebrated in Naharlagun on Wednesday with an inclusive and vibrant programme organised by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) in collaboration with ISSE Samagra Shiksha (Inclusive Education), Papum Pare, Yupia. The event was supported by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration brought together para-athletes, students, teachers, parents, caregivers and community members, reinforcing the collective commitment to accessibility, empowerment and dignity for persons with disabilities.

Felicitation of Para Games Medalists

A key highlight was the felicitation of medalists from the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, held in Guwahati. The honoured athletes were praised for their resilience and achievements, which have contributed significantly to strengthening the para-sports ecosystem in the state.

Inclusive Talent Competitions

A series of competitions were organised to encourage creativity and inclusive participation among children and youth with disabilities:

Wheelchair Musical Chair:

🥇 Asha Bagang

🥈 Kara Yaming

🥉 Tai Mangring

Drawing & Painting Competition (Boys):

🥇 Bale Lebung

🥈 Bengia

🥉 Likha Tallar

Drawing & Painting Competition (Girls):

🥇 Asha Bagang

🥈 Kara Yaming

🥉 Bengia Angel

Winners received certificates and prizes in recognition of their enthusiastic participation and talent.

Speakers and organisers reiterated the shared mission of building a barrier-free, inclusive and accessible Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the global IDPD theme:

“My Ability is Stronger Than My Disability.”

The PAA highlighted its ongoing efforts to empower persons with disabilities through sports, education, and community engagement, emphasising that inclusive platforms like these help nurture confidence, dignity and equal opportunity.

The programme concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective resolve to advance disability rights and foster an inclusive society where every individual is valued for their abilities.