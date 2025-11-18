Arunachal

Arunachal: NABARD’s JIVA Project Boosts Natural Farming Practices in Namsai

JIVA, meaning “life” in Sanskrit, symbolizes a holistic shift toward farming systems that work in harmony with nature.

Last Updated: 18/11/2025
1 minute read
NAMSAI-  An input distribution programme was organised on Tuesday at Jona Kochari Village, Namsai, under NABARD’s JIVA Project—an agroecology-based initiative promoting natural farming within the Tribal Development Programme.

The project is being implemented by NOSAAP as the Project Facilitating Agency (PFA), with an aim to promote knowledge-intensive, low-input, and sustainable agricultural practices among tribal farming communities.

During the programme, Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO, NOSAAP, provided an in-depth overview of the JIVA Project and its objectives.

Kamal Roy, AGM, NABARD, highlighted the significance of natural farming in ensuring long-term ecological and economic sustainability for tribal farmers. A resource person also shared scientific insights on improved poultry management practices.

As part of the input distribution, farmers received green nets to protect vegetable plots from poultry interference, blue nets to confine poultry movement, bulbs to attract insects at night as a natural feed source for poultry, electric wires for basic connections, and seeds of various vegetables such as cabbage, chilli, brinjal, and leafy greens—key components supporting integrated farming under the JIVA framework.

Following the programme, Kamal Roy, along with the NOSAAP team visited several kitchen gardens developed under the project, as well as fish ponds where fingerlings had previously been supplied.

The team also inspected plantations established around the ponds to enhance the integrated natural farming ecosystem.

The initiative reflects NABARD’s continued commitment to strengthening climate-resilient livelihoods and promoting sustainable, community-led development in Namsai district.

