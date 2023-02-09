ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NABARD supported Rural Haat inaugurated at New Mohong, Namsai

The Haat was constructed in a prime location, on the NH215, also called the Trans Arunachal Highway.

NAMSAI-  NABARD General Manager (GM), Partho Saha inaugurated a Rural Haat (Permanent Market Shed) supported by NABARD, on 9th February 2023, at New Mohong in Namsai.

The Haat was constructed in a prime location, on the NH215, also called the Trans Arunachal Highway. Everyone present on the occasion appreciated the same and hoped that it will facilitate the sellers as well as local buyers.

The Rural Haat, which consisted of a market shed, also had storage room, Office space, toilets with water supply & sanitation facilities, a compost pit and parking space for the customers, was implemented by NOSAAP Producers Co. Ltd., a farmers’ producers company based in Namsai with financial assistance from NABARD. The Rural Haat Management Committee (RHMC) will manage the Haat.

GM – NABARD, while addressing the gathering said that the Rural Haat was the third Rural Haat being completed and made functional in the Namsai district.

DDM Kamal Roy told the objective of Rural Haat is to provide a marketing platform for the farmers / SHG Members to sell their Agri-Horti, Handloom, Handicrafts and Livestock produce covering 15 nearby villages of New Mohong, Lekang.

During the inauguration of the Haat CEO NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai; Goan Buras/Village Heads, Gram Panchayat Chairperson, SHG members and vegetable growers were also present.

