Arunachal

Arunachal: NABARD-Sponsored MEDPs on Soap and Incense Stick Making Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs in Namsai

The programmes included hands-on technical training, business skills, branding, packaging, and market linkage strategies.............

Last Updated: 08/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: NABARD-Sponsored MEDPs on Soap and Incense Stick Making Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs in Namsai

NAMSAI— A significant step towards women-led economic self-reliance was marked today with the successful conclusion of two NABARD-sponsored Micro Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDPs) at Jona I village and Alubari, Chongkham in Namsai district.

Organized by BLCCT in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), the 15-day training sessions focused on Soap and Household Cleaning Products at Jona I and Incense Stick Making at Alubari, empowering a total of 60 Self-Help Group (SHG) women members.

The programmes included hands-on technical training, business skills, branding, packaging, and market linkage strategies, forming part of NABARD’s long-term vision of promoting sustainable livelihoods through capacity building among rural women.

The valedictory function at Jona I was graced by Kamal Roy, AGM, NABARD, officials from ICICI Bank, AP Rural Bank, ArSRLM, Kudumbashree NRO, and local panchayat leaders. Roy congratulated the SHG trainees and emphasized the need for strong market linkages and continued handholding support from BLCCT.

Simultaneously, the Alubari MEDP event saw ADC K. Tikhak as Chief Guest, along with the ZPM, BM of SBI, BMM ArSRLM, Kudumbashree mentors, and other key stakeholders. Admiring the product quality and packaging by the SHGs, Tikhak encouraged them to move toward full-fledged enterprise development.

AGM Kamal Roy further highlighted the importance of adhering to the “Panchsutra” principles of SHGs—Regular Meetings, Savings, Internal Lending, Timely Repayment, and Up-to-date Books—and outlined more NABARD interventions available for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Several SHG members took to the stage to share their experiences, many citing boosted confidence, entrepreneurial motivation, and the dream to create better futures for their families.

The events concluded with certificate distribution, renewed enthusiasm, and a collective resolve to transform skills into income-generating businesses—making the MEDPs not just a training milestone, but the beginning of many entrepreneurial journeys.

