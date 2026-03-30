Arunachal: NABARD releases Rs 3723 Cr Credit Potential for State

ITANAGAR- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) released its State Focus Paper (SFP) for 2026–27 for Arunachal Pradesh, outlining sector-wise credit potential and development priorities for the upcoming financial year.

The document was formally unveiled at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, in the presence of senior officials including Commissioner (Finance) Y.W. Ringu, NABARD General Manager S.V. Ranga Rao, RBI Deputy General Manager Ramjatan Kumar Paswan, and representatives from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

The State Focus Paper serves as a guiding document for banks and financial institutions, providing an assessment of the credit potential across key sectors such as agriculture and allied activities, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), rural infrastructure and livelihood promotion.

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For the financial year 2026–27, NABARD has estimated the total priority sector credit potential for Arunachal Pradesh at ₹3,723.49 crore. Of this, ₹1,071.17 crore has been projected for agriculture and allied sectors, while the MSME segment accounts for the largest share at ₹2,519.42 crore. An additional ₹132.90 crore has been earmarked for other priority sectors, including housing, education, renewable energy, and support for self-help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLGs).

The report emphasises the importance of targeted investments, financial inclusion and coordinated efforts among stakeholders to support inclusive economic growth in the state. It highlights the need for strengthening institutional credit delivery mechanisms, particularly in rural and remote areas.

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Officials noted that the SFP is intended to align banking activities with local development priorities and to facilitate credit planning at the district level. The document also underscores the role of credit in enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting infrastructure development.

The release of the State Focus Paper is part of NABARD’s annual exercise to provide a roadmap for financial institutions operating in the state, with the aim of improving access to credit and fostering sustainable development.