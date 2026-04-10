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Arunachal: NABARD Opens Two Rural Haats in Namsai, Wakro

NABARD inaugurates two rural haats in Namsai and Wakro to improve market access, support SHGs, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Last Updated: 10/04/2026
1 minute read

NAMSAI / WAKRO –  The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development inaugurated two Rural Haats in Namsai and Wakro in Arunachal Pradesh as part of efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and improve market access for farmers and self-help groups (SHGs).

The haats have been established at 2nd Mile, Namsai, and Wakro in Lohit district with support from NABARD. They are being implemented by NOSAAP Producer Company and Rumai Primary Level Federation (PLF) under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

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The inaugurations were led by NABARD General Manager S.V. Ranga Rao, in the presence of officials from NABARD, ArSRLM, banking institutions, and local stakeholders.

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At Namsai, the rural haat is intended to function as a marketplace for local farmers, vendors, and SHGs, providing a structured platform for the sale of agricultural and related products. Officials noted that such infrastructure can help reduce dependency on intermediaries and improve income realisation.

During the programme, participants also discussed livelihood initiatives and enterprise development activities supported by various organisations. A demonstration of low-cost vegetable storage units, developed to reduce post-harvest losses, was also conducted, with a few units distributed to SHG members.

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At Wakro, the second haat has been designed to serve as both a marketing space and a functional hub for SHG activities. Officials said the facility is expected to strengthen local economic networks and encourage value addition in rural produce.

Representatives from NABARD highlighted ongoing schemes aimed at financial inclusion, skill development, and enterprise promotion. Banking officials also reiterated support for credit linkages to SHGs under existing programmes.

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The programme also included the distribution of bamboo saplings under initiatives promoting bamboo-based livelihoods, seen as a sustainable economic activity in the region.

Officials stated that the establishment of these rural haats reflects a broader approach towards creating decentralised market infrastructure, encouraging entrepreneurship, and supporting income generation in rural areas.

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Last Updated: 10/04/2026
1 minute read
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