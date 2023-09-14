Arunachal: NABARD lays the foundation stone for Rural Haat at Wakro

WAKRO- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) marked a significant milestone with the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for a Rural Haat at Wakro in Lohit district. The event was graced by the presence of dignitaries including Block Coordinator ArSRLM Dulley Ankha, Land donor Soto Thalai and members of the Rumai Primary Level Federation (PLF).

The foundation stone laying ceremony, led by NABARD’s District Development Manager, Nitya Mili, signified the commencement of construction for the Rural Haat. In a strategic partnership, NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office is providing the necessary funding for the marketing infrastructure, which will be executed in collaboration with ArSRLM BMMU Wakro and Rumai PLF.

The Wakro Rural Haat will provide much needed market space, featuring a market shed with an elevated platform, a small storage cum office area, fully equipped toilets with water supply and sanitation amenities, solar-powered lighting systems, and a well-structured solid waste disposal compost pit.

The establishment of this Rural Haat aims to address the challenges faced by local farmers who currently vend their fresh produce by the roadside, thus exposing them to harsh weather conditions and vehicular movement risks.

DDM NABARD, Nitya Mili also addressed the gathering highlighting the core objectives of the Rural Haat project. He highlighted on NABARD’s diverse developmental interventions in both farming and non-farming sectors.

Furthermore, he provided a detailed overview of the execution process and the specific terms and conditions governing the sanctioned Rural Haat project. Emphasizing the pivotal role of the Rural Haat Management Committee (RHMC), Mili elucidated how this committee would oversee the future operations of the proposed market.

BC ArSRLM Dulley Ankha underscored the strategic location of the Haat, positioned prominently by the side of National highway at Wakro between Chongkham and Parsuramkund. He anticipates that this prime location will augment sales of local produce while offering convenience to customers seeking fresh organic vegetables.