Arunachal: NABARD Launches PLP 2026–27 for Lohit

TEZU- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on March 20 launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for 2026–27 for Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh, outlining sector-wise credit potential and development priorities for the coming financial year.

The plan was formally released in Tezu by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo in the presence of NABARD officials, banking representatives, and district-level stakeholders. According to NABARD, the total credit potential under the Priority Sector for 2026–27 has been estimated at ₹8065.30 lakh, with agriculture accounting for ₹4056.60 lakh, indicating a continued emphasis on the primary sector.

Officials stated that the PLP serves as a reference framework for banks to design and implement credit strategies aligned with district-specific needs. It also forms the basis for the Annual Credit Plan at the district level, which is subsequently integrated into the State Credit Plan.

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Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), NABARD, highlighted that effective implementation of the PLP could facilitate coordinated efforts among financial institutions and government departments, thereby supporting economic development in the district.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the importance of prioritising agriculture and allied sectors as key drivers of employment and livelihood generation. He urged banks and line departments to utilise the PLP as a guiding document while setting targets and ensuring credit flow to underserved segments.

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Meanwhile, a two-day training programme for Board of Directors (BODs) of Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) concluded in Tezu on March 20. The training focused on “Self-Sustenance through Improved Governance and Management of Resources” and aimed at strengthening institutional capacity within cooperative structures.

The programme was sponsored by NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office and organised by the Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, in collaboration with the state’s Department of Cooperation.

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Sessions during the training covered governance practices, resource management, and strategies for improving operational efficiency of cooperative societies. Resource persons, including officials from NABARD, ICM, and the district administration, addressed participants and highlighted the role of cooperatives in rural economic development.

The participation of BOD members from LAMPS reflected ongoing efforts to improve institutional effectiveness and promote sustainable cooperative models in the region. Officials noted that strengthening such institutions could contribute to long-term rural self-reliance and better access to financial services.