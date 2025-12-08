Arunachal: NABARD JIVA Project Trains Farmers in Namsai

NAMSAI- A capacity-building training programme on Oyster Mushroom cultivation was conducted today under NABARD’s JIVA Project at Mahadevpur–III in Namsai district, aimed at promoting natural farming and agroecological practices among tribal communities. The programme is being implemented by NOSAAP as the Project Facilitating Agency (PFA) under NABARD’s Tribal Development Programme.

JIVA — named after the Sanskrit word for life — focuses on building ecologically resilient farming systems through low-input agriculture, soil health enhancement and sustainable livelihood models.

Also Read- FTII Itanagar Students Boycott Semester 2

As part of the intervention, Paddy Straw Cutting Machines (chaff cutters) were distributed to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to support mushroom cultivation at village level. Mushroom spawn, spawn bags and water sprayers were also provided as critical inputs.

Technical training was led by Senior Scientist, ICAR–KVK Namsai, SMS Ms. Madhumita Sonowal, who conducted theoretical sessions, while Mr. Dhanpal Singh, Field Staff-cum-Trainer (Horticulture Department), demonstrated substrate preparation, spawn packing and mushroom cultivation techniques for improved yield.

Also Read- Book on Hump Operation, WWII Era Released in Naharlagun

Addressing the event, Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO NOSAAP, highlighted the long-term goals of JIVA, while Shri Kamal Roy, AGM NABARD, stressed the importance of natural farming in strengthening ecological and economic resilience. Roy also briefed participants on Kisan Credit Card (KCC), financial inclusion avenues and social security schemes available for rural households.

The programme aims to create sustainable micro-enterprises in mushroom cultivation, empowering SHGs while strengthening community-based institutions under the JIVA framework in Namsai.