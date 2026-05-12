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Arunachal: NABARD, ICAI Hold Training for Cooperatives

Over 60 participants from APSCAB and 34 LAMPS attended the programme aimed at strengthening financial management and governance capacities of cooperative institutions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 12/05/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: NABARD, ICAI Hold Training for Cooperatives

NAHARLAGUN- A two-day capacity building programme aimed at strengthening the financial management capabilities of cooperative institutions in Arunachal Pradesh was jointly organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. at Naharlagun on May 11 and 12.

The programme was organised for officers and staff members of APSCAB and 34 Large Sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) operating in the state. It focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of financial statements, accounting systems, governance mechanisms, and digital transformation initiatives in cooperative institutions.

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The programme on May 12 was inaugurated by Pankaj Shah in the presence of S V Ranga Rao, Jummar Bam, and Bittu Kri. More than 60 participants attended the sessions on both days.

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Speaking during the programme, Pankaj Shah highlighted the role and initiatives of ICAI and appreciated the contribution of cooperative institutions in promoting rural development and financial inclusion in India. He noted that cooperatives in Arunachal Pradesh have an important role in extending agricultural and rural credit services and assured continued knowledge-based support from ICAI.

S V Ranga Rao explained the objectives of the programme and urged APSCAB and LAMPS officials to effectively utilise the training to improve their understanding of accounting practices, financial statements, and implementation of computerisation initiatives.

Managing Director of APSCAB Bittu Kri appreciated the collaborative initiative taken by NABARD and ICAI to strengthen the institutional capacities of cooperative societies in the state.

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Registrar of Cooperative Societies Jummar Bam emphasised the importance of cooperatives in achieving the goals envisioned under the “Sahakar Se Samriddhi” and “Viksit Bharat” initiatives.

Earlier, on May 11, Michi Gambo addressed participants and highlighted the responsibilities of cooperative institutions in implementing initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

Technical sessions during the programme were conducted by Sunil Nagaonkar, who spoke on financial management for cooperative governance, interpretation of financial statements, banking and credit operations, and digital transformation in cooperative institutions.

Officials said the programme was aimed at improving governance standards, financial accountability, and operational efficiency among cooperative institutions across Arunachal Pradesh.

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Last Updated: 12/05/2026
2 minutes read
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