Arunachal: NABARD Holds Cyber Security Workshop in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN— The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Regional Office Arunachal Pradesh, organised a one-day workshop on cyber security on December 18 in Naharlagun, as part of its institutional development mandate aimed at strengthening Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and State Cooperative Banks.

The workshop, held at Hotel Golden Orchid, was attended by officials from Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank. The programme sought to enhance cyber risk awareness and align these banks with cyber security standards followed by Scheduled Commercial Banks, amid increasing digitalisation of banking services.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Chief General Manager, Department of Supervision, NABARD Head Office, who underscored the growing importance of cyber security in the banking sector. Drawing from real-life experiences, the official highlighted the evolving nature of cyber threats and the need for proactive preparedness across financial institutions.

In his keynote address, S. V. Ranga Rao, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge, NABARD Regional Office, Itanagar, noted that the shift from manual banking operations to technology-driven digital platforms has significantly improved service delivery. However, he cautioned that this transition has also exposed banks to more complex cyber security risks, necessitating heightened vigilance and robust cyber risk management frameworks.

Technical sessions were conducted by experts from the Department of Supervision Cyber Security and Information Technology Examination (DOS CSITE), NABARD Head Office; the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI); and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The sessions covered topics including cyber threat awareness, the impact of cyber-attacks, fraud prevention measures, NABARD and RBI cyber security frameworks, Central Know Your Customer Registry (CKYCR) processes, and national-level cyber incident response mechanisms.

Officials said the workshop contributed to strengthening awareness and preparedness among bank personnel in addressing emerging cyber risks and meeting regulatory expectations. The programme was described as timely and relevant, particularly in the context of the rapid expansion of digital banking services in the region.