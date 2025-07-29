Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

YACHULI- In a significant move to assess and strengthen rural development interventions, Damodar Mishra, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge (GM/OIC) of NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, undertook a detailed visit to Keyi Panyor District on July 29, 2025. He was accompanied by Dr. Lalit Maurya, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD.

The purpose of the visit was to review the ongoing projects supported by NABARD and engage with local stakeholders and beneficiaries to understand the on-ground impact of initiatives focused on livelihood enhancement, market access, and natural resource management.

During the field inspection, GM Mishra reviewed the implementation and progress of several NABARD-supported projects, including:

Rural Haat and Rural Mart initiatives

Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP)

Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP)

Springshed Development Project at Phu-Joram

These interventions aim to empower rural communities by generating local employment, boosting micro-entrepreneurship, improving water resource management, and connecting producers to viable markets.

At the ArSLM office in Yachuli, GM Mishra visited an ongoing MEDP training session on candle and incense making. He distributed certificates to successful participants, recognizing their commitment and encouraging continued enterprise building.

In his address, he emphasized the importance of:

Robust market and credit linkages

Adoption of digital marketing platforms (e.g., e-commerce) to expand product reach

Engagement with Centers for Financial Literacy (CFLs) to build knowledge on savings, formal credit, and responsible borrowing

“Sustainability of micro-enterprises depends not only on skills but also on access to markets, capital, and digital platforms. We must equip rural entrepreneurs with the tools of the modern economy,” he remarked.

Later, GM Mishra visited the Springshed Development Project site at Phu-Joram, implemented by PIA-NARMAA. He interacted with the Village Watershed Committee (VWC), local community members, and project staff.

He stressed the importance of:

Strengthening local institutions like VWC

Encouraging community-led water conservation

Converging with state and central schemes to maximize impact

“Community ownership is the key to sustaining natural resource-based livelihoods. Integrated water management and active participation will yield long-term benefits,” he said.

Dr. Lalit Maurya, DDM NABARD, highlighted several government schemes and credit-linked subsidy programs that beneficiaries can utilize to scale their ventures. He urged them to proactively seek assistance through available financial and institutional platforms.

The visit concluded on a high note, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to inclusive and participatory rural development. Shri Mishra reiterated NABARD’s mission to promote sustainable livelihoods, self-employment, and natural resource resilience across Arunachal Pradesh.