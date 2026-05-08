Arunachal: NABARD-Funded MEDP Empowers Rural Women

KHONSA– A 15-day Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on bead décor and accessories making for Self Help Group (SHG) members of Khonsa Block concluded successfully on Thursday in Tirap district.

The programme was funded by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and implemented by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) through BMMU Khonsa at the ArSRLM Training Hall in Khonsa village.

The training programme was inaugurated on April 21 by S. Manpong in the presence of R. Wangsu, officials from NABARD and C. Lowang along with other ArSRLM officials.

During the inaugural session, S. Manpong sensitised SHG members on credit linkage schemes and interest rates available for SHGs and assured institutional support for women-led enterprises.

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Officials stated that the primary objective of the programme was to enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen income-generation capacities among rural women through skill development and entrepreneurship promotion.

As part of the training, participants received intensive hands-on instruction in bead décor and accessories making, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, key chains, fridge magnets and other decorative products.

Organisers noted that bead craft represents an important traditional art form and cultural identity of Tirap and Longding districts. The programme was therefore designed not only to generate livelihood opportunities but also to preserve and promote indigenous craftsmanship.

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In addition to technical training, the MEDP included sessions on business development planning, enterprise management, basic accountancy, packaging, branding, credit linkage and marketing to help participants develop entrepreneurial skills required for managing micro enterprises.

The trainees were also taken on a one-day exposure visit to the District Emporium and traditional outlet stores to gain practical understanding of product display and marketing strategies.

Officials said the initiative is expected to encourage SHG members to establish bead craft-based enterprises, thereby contributing to women’s empowerment, preservation of traditional art forms and strengthening of the rural economy in the region.