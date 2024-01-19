Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

DIRANG- The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) marked a significant stride in fortifying rural infrastructure and empowering women’s SHGs in Dirang through the inauguration of two key projects.

In the UNESCO-fortified village of Thembang, Damodar Mishra, General Manager of NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, inaugurated a NABARD-supported Rural Haat – a distinctive marketing shed infrastructure. Thembang, renowned for its ancient structures and the fortified Dzong constructed using traditional technology, witnessed the inauguration of a marketing infrastructure that is set to become a pivotal hub for local agricultural produce.

GM-NABARD emphasized the vital role of marketing infrastructure in fostering both forward and backward linkages within the community. He encouraged local farmers to utilize the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to establish connections with the formal banking system.

Additionally, NABARD collaborated with ArSRLM to extend grant support to SHGs for the establishment of rural marts. The first rural mart, granted to Ta-Dzong PLF, was inaugurated at Dirang Main Market. This marketing outlet aims to showcase and sell a diverse range of products, including barley flour, maize flour, red rice, handloom & handicrafts, and various processed food items. The initiative is expected to generate income for women associated with the PLF.

A second rural mart, granted to Mitsey PLF, was inaugurated at Rama Camp, benefitting SHGs specialized in producing yak churpi, yak ghee, yak wool-made clothing, and traditional Brokpa cuisine. The project is poised to create economic opportunities for the 35 households of Lubrang Village.

The inaugural ceremonies witnessed the presence of Talung Taloh, DDM, NABARD, local authorities, officials, SHG members, and farmers, underscoring the collaborative efforts to enhance rural development in the region.

NABARD reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable rural development initiatives, fostering economic growth, and empowering local communities in Dirang.