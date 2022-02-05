Arunachal: NABARD Chairman inaugurated Rural Haat at Namsai

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- NABARD Chairman GR Chintala inaugurated a Rural Haat at Mahadevpur in Namsai District in presence of MLA-Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori; Deputy Commissioner, RK Sharma; GM, NABARD, Partho Saha; DDM Namsai, Kamal Roy and members of NOSAAP FPC, the implementing agency.

Chairman NABARD, said that marketing infrastructure for farmers, roadside small vendors, artisans and SHG members is crucial towards their income enhancement and welfare. After the inauguration ceremony, Chairman visited Silatoo Flood Protection Project which was funded under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) by NABARD to State Govt.

Also Read- NABARD Launches Integrated Tribal Development Project at Namsai

Chairman was on a State visit from 2-5 February 2022 and launched a slew of development projects in the state before departing today for Mumbai. During the visit, he called on Dy CM and had meeting with Chief Secretary, Senior Govt. officials and bankers. He also interacted with members of development partners such as NGOs, OFPO, FPOs, SHGs along with project beneficiaries such as artisans and farmers.

Also Read- NABARD approves credit plan for yak husbandry

He urged the FPOs to take advantage of the GoI support for Drone technology to increase productivity and production. He launched an Integrated Tribal Development Project at Namsai as a means of livelihood through natural resource management. He assured that NABARD would continue its support for infrastructure development in the state, not only through assistance under RIDF but also under NIDA.

Also Read- NABARD supported Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Nampong

He said that there is a need for interventions in this beautiful and strategically located state in a sustainable manner, thereby, conserving and preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s unique and rich culture and environment alongwith tribal ingenuity and knowledge.