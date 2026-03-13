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Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates Women’s Day in Namsai

The programme highlighted the role of women farmers and SHGs in agriculture, nutrition and rural development.

Last Updated: 13/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: NABARD Celebrates Women’s Day in Namsai

NAMSAI-   NABARD celebrated International Women’s Day at Jona Kachari Village in Namsai district under the theme “Give to Gain: Celebrating the International Year of the Woman Farmer.”

The event highlighted the role of women farmers in agriculture, nutrition and rural development and was organised in connection with the JIVA Natural Farming Project, currently being implemented in the village by NOSAAP (Namsai Organic Spices and Agriculture Products Company Limited).

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The programme was attended by Kamal Roy, AGM (District Development), NABARD; Dr. Miti Siboh, CDPO Namsai; Lemna Wangsa, Cluster Coordinator of ArSRLM; and Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO of NOSAAP, along with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Various activities including games, cultural performances and awareness sessions were organised, with SHG members actively participating.

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Speakers highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment, financial inclusion and sustainable farming practices, while encouraging women to participate in livelihood activities and education initiatives.

Officials said the programme aimed to recognise the contribution of women farmers and strengthen the SHG movement for rural development.

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Last Updated: 13/03/2026
1 minute read
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