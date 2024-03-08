Arunachal: NABARD celebrates International Women’s Day in Roing

ROING- International Women’s Day was celebrated by NABARD in Roing on Friday. The programme was organized by NABARD, DDM office, Lower Dibang Valley in collaboration with AMYAA NGO.

The International Women’s Day celebration at Roing was witnessed by EAC Nikata Panggam, NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, R K Paul Chawang AMYAA, President PRAYASM Kolkata besides participation of various SHG members of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The celebration started with ceremonial Cake cutting by the Chief Guest and felicitation of Guests. The event was further enriched by breathtaking dance performances of Adi and Idu community by the SHG members of Bizari.

EAC Panggam wished a very warm International Women’s Day to all the participants of the programme. She advocated on gender equality should be taught to everyone and it should begin from their home wherein parents should give equal importance to both male and female.

There should not be any discrimination in the name of gender as women today are equally as proficient as men. DDM Mili congratulated everyone present on the occasion for being a part of the International Women’s Day celebration at Roing.

He said that not only 8 March but entire 365 days should be celebrated as Women’s Day for the immense contribution made by the women towards the society in both professional as well as personal endeavors.

From the front line workers to business heads, to mothers keeping homes running amidst trying times, this day we are committed to show our appreciation to them for the incredible things they do. Mili also informed about the social security schemes such as PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY and explained in detail about “Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana” scheme which aimed for betterment of girl child in the country.

AMYAA President thanked everyone for their presence in the International Women’s Day celebration. He shared his experience and interventions made by AMYAA NGO in promoting Women SHG and Entrepreneurs and expressed satisfaction on the achievements of the women despite hurdles in society.

He said that women empowerment should not only be written in books but it should be felt and experience in its true spirit.

During the event one of the SHG member Gagan Dai from Bizari also shared her experience and her success journey after being a part of the SHG.