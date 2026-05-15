Arunachal: NABARD Assesses Agriculture 4.0, Drone Innovation at Pasighat College

PASIGHAT- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development officials visited the College of Agriculture Pasighat under Central Agricultural University to review ongoing Agriculture 4.0 initiatives and assess technology-driven rural development projects being implemented in the region.

The delegation was led by Ranga Rao and included Deputy General Managers (DGMs), District Development Managers (DDMs) from multiple districts, and officials from the NABARD Regional Office in Itanagar.

During the visit, the officials toured several innovation and research facilities established by the college, including the 5G and 3D Printing and Drone Innovation Laboratory, Honey Testing Laboratory, Mushroom Laboratory, Centre of Excellence Millet Unit, and the Agro-Ecotourism Unit. A live drone demonstration showcasing precision agriculture applications was also conducted in the field.

Also Read- Joint Team Destroys Wild Cannabis Spread Across 12 Acres in Pasighat

The delegation later visited Motum village to interact with beneficiaries of the NABARD-funded Dragon Fruit Project being implemented by the college. Farmers shared their experiences regarding the project’s impact on cultivation practices and livelihood opportunities.

According to officials present during the interaction, the initiatives undertaken by the college were appreciated for integrating digital agriculture, natural farming practices, skill development, and rural entrepreneurship into the broader agricultural ecosystem of the region.

Also Read- Arunachal Mourns Demise of Dr. Bengia Tolum

Speaking during the review meeting, Ranga Rao stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among educational institutions, financial institutions, and developmental agencies to address emerging agricultural challenges in the Northeast. He highlighted the need to strengthen initiatives related to GI-tagged crops, agri-startups, agri-clinics, tribal eco-tourism, climate-resilient farming systems, and skill development programmes targeting youth and women.

A major focus of the visit was the college’s advanced 3D Printing and Drone Innovation and Experience Hub. NABARD has supported the procurement of drones and implementation of an Agriculture 4.0 pilot project aimed at capacity building, adoption of digital farming technologies, and youth empowerment.

Also Read- Indian Army Holds Medical Camp in Singa Village

Sanjay Swami acknowledged NABARD’s continued institutional support and referred to the university leadership’s emphasis on promoting sustainable and technology-enabled agriculture in the region.

Premaradhya N., along with faculty members and staff, presented the project’s progress and outlined future expansion plans. The contribution of Nitya Mili in supporting developmental initiatives in Lower Dibang Valley district was also recognised during the programme.

The visit concluded with discussions on expanding collaborations aimed at strengthening sustainable agriculture, rural innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-based farming systems in Arunachal Pradesh.