Arunachal

Arunachal: Nabam Vivek inaugurates provisional ILP counter at Gumto Check Gate

This counter which will be issuing provisional passes for 15 days only, shall be manned by the staffs of the Circle office Gumto.

Last Updated: October 2, 2024
1 minute read
GUMTO-   Doimukh MLA  Nabam Vivek inaugurated a provisional Inner Land Permit ( ILP ) counter at Gumto check gate on Wednesday.

This counter which will be issuing provisional passes for 15 days only,  shall be manned by the staffs of the Circle office Gumto.

While formally opening the counter Nabam Vivek said that the objective behind the establishment of this counter is to facilitate the visitors for procuring provisional ILPs .

“However care should be taken to issue  the provisional ILPs after proper verification of documents , to prevent the anti – social elements from entering the district ,” Vivek added while urging all the officials at the check gates to be vigil.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja, CO Gumto Afa Phassang  and OC Doimukh Simi Phassang accompanied the local MLA.

As per Bengal Eastern Regulation Act’ 1873 non indigenous people have to possess travel documents called Inner line permit to enter into the state as Arunachal Pradesh purely tribal state which is protected under law.

