Arunachal: Nabam Tuki lauded state govt effort in fighting Covid-19

Itanagar- Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki while appreciating the state government’s efforts and measures taken against COVID 19 pandemic, however, stated that there is a need to create greater awareness among grassroots health workers about the pandemic.

Tuki felt the lockdown was a strong and effective step to prevent the epidemic, however, cited that there are gaps in terms of preparedness at district-level health centers and availability of testing facilities, masks, ventilators, and needed medical supplies.

While interacting with this reporter outside Congress Bhagwan, Tuki suggested that the government should prioritize raising awareness among health workers in the community such as ASHA workers, youth volunteers, and community leaders.

“It is only when grassroots activists who are working to educate people at the community level on coronavirus and preventive measures we can win this war against the pandemic,” Tuki said.

Tuki has also drawn govt. attention to the need to immediately address issues relating to procurement, logistics, and supply chain for quality medical equipment.

The former CM also raised concerns on Hospital Preparedness & Infrastructure, Quarantining and Isolation Facility, Testing Facilities, quality Personal Protection Equipments in the rural health care centre.

Citing the need for enhanced hospital preparedness in District/ Sub-District Hospitals, Tuki said we have got a lesson and accordingly the state government should learn a lesson from this pandemic and revamped all PHCs, CHCs, Hospitals in the state.

Tuki further urged the people in the state to adopt a rational approach to social distancing and follow government guidelines on Covid -19 seriously as it is the only way out to remain away from the clutch of the Covid-19.