Arunachal: Nabam Tuki congratulates winners of Panchayat and Municipal polls

SAGALEE: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki has congratulated winners of all the recently held Panchayat and Municipal elections. Talking to press here on Sunday Tuki said despite the failing to match ruling BJP in resources, the Congress has won in several places and all the winners of the party deserves to be congratulated.

Tuki also claimed that the party did not get enough time to prepare for the election. “SEC gave only 1 month time. The ruling BJP was already ready. They tried to get their candidates to win unopposed as much as possible. Also because of Covid 19 pandemic we could not put up candidates in many places,” said Tuki.

On the issue of poor performance of Congress in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election Tuki alleged their potential candidates were coerced by the ruling party to sit out with benefits and other tactics.

The APCC president also said local self government should function properly. “Grass root democracy should be strengthened. Whoever has won should work sincerely for their people,” he added.