Arunachal: Nabam Tuki appeal voters to elect genuine candidates

SAGALEE: Arunachal Pradesh Congress committee (APCC) President and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has appeal the voters of state to elect the genuine candidates in their respective area.

Addressing series of election rally at Nimte in Sagalee circle, Mepsoro in Toru circle and Leporiang for congress candidates urge upon all the voters and general public to chose and elect the genuine candidate.

The ruling BJP has been using all its resources to get their candidates unopposed and also elected is not a good sign and we should see that the genuine candidates get elected who can work for betterment and development of area and welfare of its people. Tuki said.

In democracy, every candidates and the voters wanted to participate in the festival of democracy and urge upon all to participate in the voting process in right to vote. He said.

Due to pandemic the congress could not field candidates in all the state and also due to hurriedly declared local body poll by the state election commission (SEC) the party could not field sufficed candidates. Due to Covid 19 pandemic there was a fear and psychosis among the populac and the preparation by the candidates were not done and also due to loss of economic condition due to long lockdown several deserving candidates could not turn up. Tuki said.

The party has fielded three candidates in the Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) election and all are doing well and appeal all section of society to vote for congress candidates in their respective assembly constituency of state for all round development. Tuki further said.