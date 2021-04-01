Arunachal: Nabam Rebia appeals people to get Covid 19 vaccine 

DOIMUKH- Member of Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Rebia today appeal people of aged above 40 years to come forward and get themselves vaccinated for Covid 19 ( Coronavirus ) in their respective health centre of state.

He was speaking to reporters at Doimukh community Health centre (CHC) in Papum Pare district said that “I visited CHC Doimukh for the 2nd consecutive day to oversee the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Personally contacted many senior citizens over phone to vaccinate themselves who responded positively”. Rebia said.

The 2nd phase of vaccination drive for 40 years citizens in the presence of Medical Officers incharge and other staffs and some prominent local citizens of the area. He informed.

I also spent some time in the observation room with the vaccinated persons and doctors and motivated them to create awareness among the people residing in the locality for vaccination of Covid vaccination.

Which has been launched by the government of India in the interest of the health and to fight Covid 19 pandemic. MP added.

The 1st phase of vaccination has started in January 2021 in state alongwith rest of country. The vaccination drive has been in full swing across the state in all the zonal hospital, district hospital, CHC and PHC etc.