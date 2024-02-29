Arunachal: NAAC Peer Team calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The seven-member National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team, led by Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 29th February 2024. It was a courtesy call on.

The Governor emphasized the pivotal role of the NAAC in enhancing the efficiency of higher education. He said that the council enables institutions to experience significant growth by prioritizing qualitative research in teaching and learning. He also underscored the council’s support in aiding institutions to evolve systematically, thereby contributing to the overall improvement of higher education standards.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh highlighted the excellent accomplishments and endeavour of the lone Central University of the State.

He said the epicenter of higher education of Arunachal Pradesh has taken up large numbers of innovative initiatives which has played a critical role in preparing students for professional careers, fostering critical thinking skills, advancing knowledge through research, and contributing to the intellectual, social, and economic development of society.

Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar, Professor, Dept of Commerce, University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Member Coordinator and members, Prof. (Dr.) Rajeshri N Varhadi, Professor, Dept of Law, University Of Mumbai, Mumbai, Prof. (Dr.) Sridharan D, Professor, Dept of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Anna University, Chennai, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Kauts, Professor, Dept of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Prof. (Dr.) C Sheela Reddy, Professor, Dept of Political Science, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and Prof. (Dr.) Vinod Sharma, Professor, Dept of Computer Science, University of Jammu, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir accompanied the Chairman.

Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh Prof. Saket Kushwaha and RGU Registrar were also present in the meeting.