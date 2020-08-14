Arunachal: My Village My Pride , social work in Nirjuli

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirjuli: As a part of’ swachh bharat abhyan’ and ‘my village my pride’ and to get away from infection of any types of disease which are infected due to unhygienic etc, the villagers and locals residents and members of Market committee today join together in cleaning the locality, market area and all along the road leading from Bage Tinali to Dikrong bridge in Nirjuli township.

Hundreds of local resident, shopkeeper and local leaders today cleaned their locality, market area, both side of the road and also collected the garbage and disposed off properly.

Nirjuli Village I Market Welfare committee, President Taba Shyam inform that we decided to clean our surrounding and also heaps of garbage lying unattended on both side of the road. Today being 14 day of August and we are going to celebrated the independence day tomorrow so it was also an enthusiasm among us to carry forward the cleanliness drive which has been attended by hundreds of locales residents and shopkeepers.

He said that on other day and occasion we do such types of social service which unite sue to do so but due to Covid pandemic the turnout was less in compare to other occasion. Shyam added.