Arunachal: My son was given electric shocks by Chinese PLA, says Miram’s father

ITANAGAR- Opang Tarom the father of a 17-year-old Arunachal boy Miram Tarom, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA, asked authorities for a thorough medical check-up of his son, because Tarom is mentally disturbed and was subjected to physical assault and electric shocks by PLA during the captivity.

“My son was kept blindfolded by the Chinese PLA for 10 days. He is mentally disturbed. His hand has injury marks, which tell the story of the atrocities committed against him. He was also subjected to mild electric shocks and suffered physical assault at the hands of the Chinese,” Opang said.

The Chinese PLA allegedly abducted Miram Tarom and his friend Johny Yaying for several kilometres into Indian territorym wgen both of them went for hunting on that day. But while Yaying managed to escape. It was the friend, however, who informed about Miram’s abduction to Indian authorities.

“I want my son to be thoroughly checked; the army conducted a Covid-19 test, but what about his injuries? An investigation needs to conducted into what was fed to him, and his mental state should also be tracked,” the father added.

Opang is a farmer and has five sons. Miram is the third among his brothers and is a student of Class VIII. He was home due to schools being closed because of the pandemic.

The army reunited the teenager with his family at a function in Tuting, Upper Siang district, on the evening of January 31, an official said. Deputy commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said the local administration and panchayat gave Miram a warm welcome.

The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.