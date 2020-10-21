Arunachal- My First Day in 2 AAP Bn, Aalo- Tumme Amo

Good morning, friends.

Aalo- After taking charge as Commandant 2 AAP Bn Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh, I got briefings from officers and visited all locations of BHQ yesterday including offices, kote, school, barracks, quarters, drill shed, badminton hall, football ground, old temple, one new church, under construction CO Office, boundary wall/fencing.

The old drill shed, barracks, the old temple, most of the quarters including CO’s quarter are very old and in dilapidated conditions and need immediate repairs or new buildings.

We need strong boundary wall to protect our Bn lands and we request people not dare enchroach our Bn lands. The school need to perform better.

I also plan to visit all Coys and their deployments around Tezu, Roing, Anini, Pasighat, Mechuka, Daporijo and Ziro and hear their grievances for further actions.

We also plan to celebrate APP Raising Day on 8th Nov with plantations of trees(theme “plant a tree whereever you are”) and invitations of retired police officers & men.