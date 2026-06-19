Arunachal Must Plan Better Before Budget Allocations, Says Governor KT Parnaik

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday reviewed the State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2025, and expressed concern over recurring shortcomings in financial management and project implementation across the state.

The review meeting was held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where Principal Accountant General Vanlal Chhuanga presented a detailed briefing on the State’s fiscal position, compliance with Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) provisions, overall financial health, and the status of action taken on audit observations.

After examining the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the Governor noted that delays in project execution, combined with Arunachal Pradesh’s limited working season, often result in a rush to utilize funds during March, the final month of the financial year. He observed that such practices adversely affect efficiency, project outcomes and financial discipline.

Highlighting the need for reforms, the Governor stressed that effective financial planning should begin much before budget allocations are made. He said that inadequate preparation before the start of the financial year effectively results in the loss of nearly two quarters, delaying project implementation and reducing overall effectiveness.

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Parnaik advised all departments to prepare detailed project plans and proposals in anticipation of budget approvals, drawing upon funding patterns and previous experience. Such advance preparation, he said, would enable departments to initiate tendering and execution immediately after funds are released.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) through greater computerization and technology-driven monitoring mechanisms. According to him, enhanced digital oversight can improve transparency, accountability and the overall financial health of the State.

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Earlier, Principal Accountant General Vanlal Chhuanga informed the meeting that Arunachal Pradesh continues to maintain a comparatively healthy fiscal position when compared with several other states. However, he pointed out that certain emerging trends in financial management require closer monitoring and corrective intervention.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner to Governor Pawan Kumar Sain, Joint Secretary (Budget) Ikar Dirchi, senior officials from the Accountant General’s Office, Budget Department and the Governor’s Secretariat.

The review comes amid continued efforts by the State Government and audit authorities to improve fiscal governance, strengthen accountability mechanisms and ensure more effective utilization of public funds.