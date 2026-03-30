Arunachal: Mushroom Field Day Empowers Pasighat Farmers

PASIGHAT- A Mushroom Field Day was conducted in Mirbuk and Mirku villages of Pasighat, with participation from local farmers and farm women, focusing on promoting mushroom cultivation as a sustainable livelihood option.

The programme aimed to introduce participants to mushroom farming as a viable agri-enterprise, highlighting its nutritional value and potential for income generation. A live demonstration on oyster mushroom cultivation was conducted, where farmers were trained in low-cost mushroom house construction, substrate preparation, and the use of essential materials required for cultivation.

A key feature of the event was a demonstration on value-added products, particularly the preparation of Ganoderma tea. Experts explained the health benefits associated with Ganoderma and discussed its emerging market potential, encouraging farmers to consider diversification beyond traditional farming practices.

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The technical session was led by Dr. P. Raja, Professor and Principal Investigator of the project, who outlined scientific methods of cultivation and strategies for enhancing productivity and profitability. Participants were also informed about practical steps to scale up mushroom production at the village level.

Prof. L. Wangchu, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, addressed the gathering and provided an overview of the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), detailing the support mechanisms and benefits available to tribal farmers under the scheme.

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At the conclusion of the programme, essential inputs such as mushroom spawn, polypropylene bags, and sprayers were distributed among participants to facilitate immediate implementation of the techniques demonstrated.

Officials noted that such initiatives are aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods, improving nutritional security, and encouraging small-scale entrepreneurship among farming communities in the region.

The event reflects ongoing efforts to promote sustainable agricultural practices in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in areas where diversification into high-value crops like mushrooms can offer economic resilience to rural households.