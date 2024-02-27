ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mushroom Cultivation training program held at Pasighat

The program was an entrepreneurship development training aimed for young faculty members, and 23 enthusiastic participants who actively participated in mushroom production and culinary artistry.

Last Updated: February 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mushroom Cultivation training program held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT-   Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, has taken a proactive stride towards fostering innovation and sustainability by hosting a transformative mushroom cultivation training program in horticulture college Pasighat.

The program was an entrepreneurship development training aimed for young faculty members, and  23 enthusiastic participants who actively participated in mushroom production and culinary artistry.

Dr. Tashi Talo, the Principal, and Dr. Rashmi, the coordinator of FDP program of JNC organized a hands on comprehensive training at the College of Horticulture and Forestry.

Dr. P. Raja, an expert  in oyster mushroom cultivation shared invaluable insights, paving the way for participants to learn  every facet of mushroom cultivation, from substrate preparation to harvesting techniques.

The hands-on training sessions proved to be a catalyst for experiential learning, as participants navigated through the nuances of optimizing growing conditions, managing pests, and ensuring high-quality yields.

Beyond cultivation, the program transcended into the realm of gastronomy, illuminating the versatility of mushrooms through the creation of savory soups and delectable halwas.

Dr. Rashmi, echoing the sentiments of her peers, expressed that this training has been a revelation, igniting their passion for mushroom cultivation and culinary innovation.

Moreover, the emphasis on entrepreneurship development has opened new horizons, empowering the participants to explore avenues beyond conventional academia.

Dr. Bikram Singh, prof in the dept of CHF further enriched the entrepreneurial discourse by unveiling the potential of forest nursery as a lucrative venture.

Through practical demonstrations and insights into seed dormancy breaking techniques, participants gained a profound understanding of raising high-quality seedlings for economically important forest species.

This enriching program serves as a testament to the commitment of the participants of FDP prog in Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, in nurturing holistic education and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

It’s impressive how it has ignited the passion of participants for mushroom cultivation and culinary innovation, and opened up new horizons for them in terms of entrepreneurship development.

