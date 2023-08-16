Arunachal: Moyong kicks off Banggo Solung football tournament of Mebo at Kiyit playground

PASIGHAT (By- Maksam Tayeng )- While attending as a Chief Guest of the Banggo Solung Football tournament at Kiyit village playground under Mebo Sub-Division, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong kicked off the tournament today in the presence of Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Lombo Tayeng, Mebo MLA cum Chief Patron of the Banggo Solung Celebration Committee (BSCC), ZPMs, Gaon Burahs, public leaders and committee members of (BSCC) and from DFA.

Speaking at the inaugural kick off ceremony of the Banggo Solung Football Tournament, Kaling Moyong lauded the effort initiated by the committee members to organize several sporting and other literary and cultural events while celebrating Solung festival of the Adis centrally in Mebo after a gap of 22 years.

While stating that the Kiyit village general playground is one of the finest football and other sporting ground where even national level sporting events were held in the past also, said that many more indoor and outdoor stadiums, some with night playing facilities, care coming up at Pasighat which will benefits athletes other sport talent youths. Moyong urged every player to maintain the sportsmanship spirit throughout the tournament and make the solung festival a success celebration.

On the part of East Siang Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, advised the youths, especially those who would like to make sport their career to avail such opportunities besides making their district, state and nation proud by performing well.

While Lombo Tayeng, 39th Mebo MLA who is also the Chief Patron of the Solung festival celebration committee assured to extend his all possible support to the committee for successful organization of the central celebration of Solung festival. As Solung festival is an identity of the Adis, we must upkeep our traditions and cultures by beautifully and peacefully celebrating our festival.

While from the organizing committee, Kalen Pertin, Chairman of the committee said that every effort is being made to successfully organize every event while celebrating the solung festival. “We are organizing the Solung Football Tournament as a part of the celebration of Solung festival and we have many more sporting events like Volleyball, Tug-of-war, Archery etc besides other literary and cultural competitions at school and village level.

This year’s Solung festival celebration has two themes: ‘protection and conservation of wildlife & forest’ and ‘say no to drugs’. Due to excessive hunting during our festival and other normal days, wildlife is rapidly depleting and extinct.

For this we need to stop and minimize it for our better environment. At the same time our youths are also falling prey to drug addictions and several youths’ lives are in danger now. So, we have come up with these themes for awareness among our people while celebrating our festival”, said Pertin.

Meanwhile in today’s inaugural match played between Sigar FC and Motum A, Sigar FC defeated Motum by 2-0 goals. The 2 goals from Sigar FC were netted by Gemin Tayeng and Bomni Tayeng. In tomorrow’s 2 matches, Borguli-A will lock horns with Namsing in the first, while Ayeng will meet the Mebo Legend team in the 2nd match.

As per the match official sources, the Banggo Solung football tournament is being organized by the District Football Association, East Siang district in coordination with the Banggo Solung Celebration Committee-2023.