Arunachal Mourns Demise of Dr. Bengia Tolum

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran social reformer, educationist, indigenous rights advocate, and former president of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Dr. Bengia Tolum, whose contributions to socio-cultural integration and indigenous rights left a lasting impact on the state.

Expressing deep grief, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described Dr. Tolum as a towering social leader, cultural icon, academician, and one of the foremost architects of socio-cultural integration in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister stated that his passing was an irreparable loss not only to the Nyishi community but to the entire state.

According to the Chief Minister, Dr. Tolum dedicated his life to the service of society through leadership roles in apex community organisations including the Nyishi Elite Society and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF). He was credited with strengthening communal harmony, promoting indigenous identity, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering peace among tribal communities.

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Khandu also recalled Dr. Tolum’s close association with his late father, Dorjee Khandu, noting that both leaders worked together for the dignity and upliftment of the Nyishi community. He highlighted their role in the historic removal of the derogatory term “Dafla” from the Constitution of India and restoration of the rightful identity of the Nyishi people.

The Chief Minister further remembered Dr. Tolum’s contribution toward development initiatives in Nyishi-inhabited regions, including support for the creation of districts such as Pakke-Kessang district, Kamle district, and Keyi Panyor district to improve governance and administrative accessibility.

Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Tolum, describing him as a visionary leader and committed social reformer who played a major role in strengthening Nyishi identity and safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Mein stated that Dr. Tolum’s leadership in the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum contributed significantly toward promoting social harmony, cultural preservation, and inter-tribal peace in the state. He also highlighted Dr. Tolum’s efforts in education and social upliftment, including the establishment of the Abotani Academy and support for underprivileged students.

Recognising his contributions, Dr. Tolum had received several honours from the state government, including an honorary doctorate in 2022 for his role in socio-cultural integration.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Publishers & Broadcasters Guild (APBG) also condoled his demise, describing him as a visionary whose lifelong dedication to education, indigenous culture, and public welfare transformed countless lives in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

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In its condolence message, APBG highlighted Dr. Tolum’s efforts in promoting affordable education, supporting poor and orphaned students, preserving Nyishi language and literature, and defending indigenous rights and public causes. The organisation also recalled his role in protecting Yazali from displacement due to a proposed dam project.

APBG President Chopa Cheda described Dr. Tolum as “an institution in himself” whose sacrifices and humanitarian spirit shaped the lives of thousands across the state.

Condolences continued to pour in from community leaders, social organisations, admirers, and members of the public, with many describing Dr. Tolum’s demise as a major loss to Arunachal Pradesh’s social and cultural landscape.