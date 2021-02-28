Arunachal: Mountain Health Centre at Hong village  Ziro to be expanded with Six Sigma Health Care in collaboration with Helping Hands.

NEW DELHI- Mountain Health Centre at Hong village Ziro to be expanded with Six Sigma Health Care in collaboration with Helping Hands, this was announced by Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj CEO Six Sigma Health Care.

This will be the only Health Centre run by Six Sigma Health Care Company from Delhi, local youth will be trained for running the clinic will benefit large tribal villagers of Ziro, informed Robin Hibu, chairperson of Helping Hands .

Hibu informed that ” Beside the Health Clinic, Helping Hands Ngo is running Mahatma Gandhi Library and Computer training Centre at village Hong, the land and building have been donated by me ( Robin Hibu ) in the name of Mahatma Gandhi for tribal youth empowerment of the area” .

National Mahatma Gandhi Museum and Rajghat will be conducting first live Exhibition on life of Mahatma Gandhi and Freedom Movement later this year in the Library.

Not only this, National Mahatma Gandhi Museum has also approved to donate the replica of Bapu’s chapal and spectacle for the Library. Robin Hibu informed.

He further informer that ” Anna Malai, The Director of National Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Museum at New Delhi will come himself for the exhibition with his officials , which will be first of its kind – holding exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and Freedom Movement at tribal village- Hong in whole of north eastern states”.

Aditya Ghose, Gandhian philanthropic has also approved for life size bronze 7 feet statue of the Mahatma Gandhi, which will be erected at the portico of the Library for inspiration to the people, he informed .

Meanwhile Robin Hibu was honoured on Saturday at Constitution Club, Parliament Street, New Delhi as Corona Warrior Award for social services during corona pandemic time to the needy stranded people of north eastern states by Chairman, Ganga Ram Hospital Dr DS Rana and Air Vice Marshal Pawan Kapoor .