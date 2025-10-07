Arunachal: Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off from Tawang to Commemorate 63rd Walong Day

TAWANG- In a stirring tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, 20 bikers embarked on an eight-day, 1,000-kilometre motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong, marking the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day. The expedition was jointly flagged off from the Tawang Parade Ground by MLA Namgey Tsering, Colonel M. Upadhyay, Deputy Commander of the Tawang Brigade, and the Commanding Officer of the 10 Mahar Regiment.

Prior to the flag-off, a documentary on the Battle of Walong (1962) was screened, depicting the gallant defence mounted by the Indian Army with unwavering support from the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Colonel M. Upadhyay reaffirmed the Army’s readiness and commitment: “We are prepared for any contingency imposed upon us. We will defend our nation and ensure the safety and security of every citizen — for a Viksit Bharat, a proud India.” He urged the riders to spread the message of peace, prosperity, adventure, and youthfulness throughout their journey.

MLA Namgey Tsering paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives at Walong, Bumla, Kenzamani, Dzela, and other battle sites. He said, “This ride is not just an expedition — it’s a journey of remembrance, pride, and patriotism.”

The flag-off ceremony was enriched with a vibrant cultural programme by students of Higher Secondary School Tawang and the youth of Ketchengha, adding colour and emotion to the occasion. Following the flag-off, the riders paid floral tributes at the Tawang War Memorial, honouring the martyrs of the 1962 conflict.

The expedition route will take them through Tenga, Itanagar, Likabali, Roing, and Haflong, where participants will interact with local communities, pay respects to war heroes, and promote awareness about Arunachal Pradesh’s valour during the 1962 war, reinforcing India’s narrative of courage and resilience.