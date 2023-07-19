Arunachal: MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Longding

LONGDING- ( By Nyatum Dokem Dipro Longding )- Under the Act East policy the govt of India is taking various initiatives for the development of the NE region; the Govt of India have been endeavouring to make sure that it gives attention to each state or district in the region.

Off late, even the Eastern most district of Arunachal i.e “Longding” which was hitherto regarded as one of the remotest district has started to get much needed attention not only form Govt of Arunachal, but also the Govt of India.

There have been series of high level visits to look into and understand the ground realities of the various policies and programs and its implementations.

Recently MoS Tribal Affairs Mrs Renuka Singh Saruta, visited Longding on 14th July she was accompanied by Honchun Ngandam, Minister of RWD and Science & Technology, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu HMLA 58th Kanubari constituency, Abu Tayeng Secretary Tribal Affairs and Youth & Sports, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

During her visit to eastern most district of Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister of State, Mrs Renuka Singh Saruta along with other dignitaries visited various sites and took stock of the projects . She met the beneficiary of PM-Awas Yojana for all (Urban) and interacted with them to understand their opinions .

In addition One newly constructed Material Recovery Facility (MRF) building under Urban Development & Housing Department was also inaugurated by visiting Minister. The facility is capable of processing 2 (two) tons of solid waste on daily basis and shall segregate solid waste to recover materials for recycling and upcycling purpose. The project cost was 100.00 Lakhs which was sanctioned in the year 2021.

Further she inspected The 60 bedded district hospital Longding; and also took a stock of proper functioning of blood bank within the premises of district hospital. The team further visited the rain water harvesting & storage plant at Senua village.

A walk through of Senua village to monitor the functionality of water harvesting & storage plant and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was also carried out. Then she interacted with villagers and took review of on ground implementation of Govt initiated credit funding schemes like Mudra Loans and MSME Loans.

Mrs Renuka Singh Saruta shared her experience of Gujrat Model and encouraged the villagers to take up cattle rearing and diary farming. She also emphasized on importance of SHG formation and assured every possible help from Union Government.

After the field visit had a meeting and interaction program with the Elected representatives and the Officials. Shri Bani Lego, the deputy commissioner of Longding while making a Power-point presentation showed the performance index of district in implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes. She took note of all the concerns, Union Minister of State Mrs Renuka Singh Saruta applauded the successful implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in some sectors.

She also stressed on gearing up the efforts to achieve the goals in Target-wise manner on other sectors. Her assurance to lend all possible assistance and support from central Govt. to overcome existing hurdles has raised the morals of many.

Such visits not only makes the implementing agencies more proactive and responsible but also boost the morale of the District officials and authorities in particular and the people in general. It is important that visit happens more often as it helps the Govt, specially the central govt to understand the ground realities, challenges and opportunity, thereby would aid in effective policy formulation.

Therefore, the endeavour of Govt of India to reach the last mile is good step to understand and unleash the potential of the region- leading to inclusive development.