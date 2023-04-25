ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

The minister said, cooperation between central and state government officials, along with a positive approach is essential to ensure that the benefits of the schemes are reaped by the target beneficiaries.

Last Updated: April 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu Reviewed the various schemes including JJM, SBM, PMKSY , TRIFED, EMRS and other flagship programmes of  Central Government being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh. He assured to provide all possible help and assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister said, cooperation between central and state government officials, along with a positive approach is essential to ensure that the benefits of the schemes are reaped by the target beneficiaries.

Also Read- MoS Bishweswar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

On being briefed the various difficulties being faced during the implementation of these schemes in ground level, Tudu adviced the officers present to come to New Delhi and meet up with the respective ministries to sort out the issue. He assured to lead them and guide them. Tudu also spoke on Van Dhan Vikas Yojana and it’s implementation in the state.

Related Articles

PHE & WS Minister, Wangki Lowang and Water Resources Development Minister Mama Natung took up on the offer and assured to come with the full report on the issues of implementation of schemes.

Earlier, WRD Secretary, Anirudh S Singh gave a brief overview of all central Government schemes being implemented in the state spanning across different departments including Urban Local Body, Rural Development, Health, Agriculture, RWD etc among others. A brief presentation was also made on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) & Swaachh Bharat Mission as well as on Har Khet ko Pani under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Tudu is on a two day visit to the State Capital.

Tags
Last Updated: April 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar- Anagha Parnaik visits Oju Welfare Association

Itanagar- Anagha Parnaik visits Oju Welfare Association

Arunachal: APLS Longding District Unit formed

Arunachal: APLS Longding District Unit formed

Arunachal: Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues, but my Govt is dealing all cases with iron hands- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues, but my Govt is dealing all cases with iron hands- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: BJP Observe Jyotirao Phule jayanti

Arunachal: BJP Observe Jyotirao Phule jayanti

PM Modi urges the youth to visit border villages

PM Modi urges youth to visit border villages

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Empowering unemployed Youth

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Empowering unemployed Youth

Arunachal: TBS condoles the demise of Dr. Supindra Enling Khamti

Arunachal: TBS condoles the demise of Dr. Supindra Enling Khamti

Amit Shah launches 'Vibrant Villages Programme' at Kibithu - a border village in Arunachal Pradesh

Amit Shah launches ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at Kibithu – a border village in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

Arunachal: Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

Arunachal: RGU’s students conduct Community Awareness Campaign on ‘Corruption’

Arunachal: RGU’s students conduct Community Awareness Campaign on ‘Corruption’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button