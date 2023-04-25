Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu Reviewed the various schemes including JJM, SBM, PMKSY , TRIFED, EMRS and other flagship programmes of Central Government being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh. He assured to provide all possible help and assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister said, cooperation between central and state government officials, along with a positive approach is essential to ensure that the benefits of the schemes are reaped by the target beneficiaries.

On being briefed the various difficulties being faced during the implementation of these schemes in ground level, Tudu adviced the officers present to come to New Delhi and meet up with the respective ministries to sort out the issue. He assured to lead them and guide them. Tudu also spoke on Van Dhan Vikas Yojana and it’s implementation in the state.

PHE & WS Minister, Wangki Lowang and Water Resources Development Minister Mama Natung took up on the offer and assured to come with the full report on the issues of implementation of schemes.

Earlier, WRD Secretary, Anirudh S Singh gave a brief overview of all central Government schemes being implemented in the state spanning across different departments including Urban Local Body, Rural Development, Health, Agriculture, RWD etc among others. A brief presentation was also made on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) & Swaachh Bharat Mission as well as on Har Khet ko Pani under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Tudu is on a two day visit to the State Capital.