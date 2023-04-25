ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

They reviewed the flagship programmes of the Central Government under the Ministry of Water Resources and Tribal Affairs being implemented in the State.

ITANAGAR-   Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th April 2023. They reviewed the flagship programmes of the Central Government under the Ministry of Water Resources and Tribal Affairs being implemented in the State.

The Governor said that the State Government has identified 103 projects under Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) and prioritized 353 projects under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana Surface Minor Irrigation and Groundwater. He requested the Union MoS for timely sanction and fund allocation.

Also Read- Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental activities

Referring to Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) in the State, the Governor proposed Central Government’s support for operation and maintenance of various infrastructure created under JJM. He said that due to hilly terrains and frequent landslides and flash floods in the State, project components get damaged frequently and this often frustrates the objective of providing functional household tap connection to every household.

The Governor also discussed Eklavya Model Residential Schools and Tribal Research Institute with the Union Minister of State.

The Union Minister of State, while appreciating the State Government’s commitment to development projects, assured to provide all assistance from his Ministry to the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

